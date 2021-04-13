(Bloomberg) -- U.K. sportswear chain JD Sports Fashion Plc said Brexit red tape has severely tested its operations and it’s opening new warehouses in the European Union to avoid the hassles of customs checks.

The U.K. sportswear chain said duties and disruptions from customs checks mean it’s no longer enjoying “frictionless” trading. A new 65,000 square-foot warehouse near Dublin will become operational later this year and it is looking for another site on mainland Europe for an even larger facility.

In February, a spokesman said the sportswear chain was looking at sites in various countries, including the Netherlands and Germany, to meet growing online demand from European consumers.

Before Brexit, both these warehouses would likely have been located in the U.K.

JD Sports already has a warehouse in Belgium but it’s relatively small and primarily used to supply its store network on the continent. The main distribution hub is in Rochdale, England, and it’s this center which is currently used for online orders from European customers.

However, new trade rules since the U.K. left the EU mean JD Sports now faces extra costs to meet demand from its European customers.

It sources many of its sneakers and sports clothing from Asia, but under new rules of origin, tariffs will apply if these products are brought into the U.K. and then shipped to the EU.

The retailer has also struck an agreement with Clipper Logistics to provide e-commerce fulfillment services from its distribution center near Leeds, England.

JD Sports updated the market on its Brexit plans as it reported full-year results and said it expects pretax profit of as much as 500 million pounds ($687 million) in the current fiscal year.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.