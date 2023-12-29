(Bloomberg) -- A Beijing court awarded JD.com Inc. 1 billion yuan ($141 million) in damages in a years-long anti-monopoly case against e-commerce rival Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

The Beijing High People’s Court found Alibaba’s Tmall platform to have abused its market dominance by demanding sellers work with a single platform, JD.com said in a Friday statement on its official WeChat account. The Beijing-based firm initiated the lawsuit in 2017 to challenge Alibaba’s exclusivity requirement.

“This judgment is not only a fair ruling for JD.com to resist the monopolistic ‘pick two from one’ practice, but is also a landmark moment for the rule of law to maintain fair competition in the market,” JD.com said in its statement.

A spokesperson for Alibaba confirmed the ruling and said the company would respect the court’s decision.

Regulators launched an antitrust investigation into the Hangzhou-based giant in late 2020, a probe that marked the beginning of a brutal tech-sector crackdown that wiped more than $1 trillion in value from the industry’s biggest players. In 2021, Alibaba was fined a record 18.2 billion yuan for antitrust violations and was ordered to stop certain practices, including its exclusivity clauses.

Beijing has since indicated it will increase support for the tech industry as it seeks to shore up growth for its sluggish economy.

