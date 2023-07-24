You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Top Stories
Top Stories
Latest Videos
{{ currentStream.Name }}
Related Video
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Most Popular Stocks
Recently Viewed Stocks
|{{column.title}}
|{{column.title}}
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] }}
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
No Data Found
-
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
3:54
Government expected to take losses in Trans Mountain project, expert says
-
0:22
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022
-
6:54
More than 1,000 Canadians take CRA to court over pandemic payments
-
1:17
Read the full statement on the Bank of Canada's rate hike
-
6:09
Pizza Pizza launches "Growflation Pizza" in response to rising food costs
-
8:36
These medical device stocks are positioned to grow: Portfolio manager
-
-
Jul 21
Thinking of dipping into your RRSP this summer? Think again5:52
Thinking of dipping into your RRSP this summer? Think again
There's nothing wrong with a little fun but there might be more tax efficient alternatives to raise short term cash.
-
28m ago
TSX today: Index driven higher on energy gains
Strength in energy stocks helped lift Canada's main stock index in afternoon trading, while U.S. stock markets also posted gains.
-
2h ago6:44
With 'Barbie,' Greta Gerwig breaks a box office record for female directors
With US$162 million in ticket sales from North American theaters, according to studio totals Monday, “Barbie” catapulted past both “Captain Marvel,” which was co-directed by Anna Boden and opened to $153.4 million in 2019, and “Wonder Woman,” Patty Jenkins’ 2017 film that debuted to $103.3 million.
-
6h ago5:05
Bonds gain, U.S. stocks muted after weak European data
Global bonds rallied and stock markets were muted Monday, as sharp declines in manufacturing and services gauges across Europe fanned concerns about economic growth.
-
2h ago5:52
Hollywood uncertainties may raise demand for Canadian talent, observers suggest
Twin Hollywood strikes that stalled U.S. film and TV production could raise demand for Canadian talent if the job action stretches beyond the summer.
-
Jul 21
We're at the beginning stages of this tech rally: Expert5:05
We're at the beginning stages of this tech rally: Expert
One investment professional says we're just at the beginning of the tech market rally, and he suggests investors look at big and small tech names to pad out their portfolios.
-
3h ago12:33
The Daily Chase: Awaiting tech earnings; Tesla downgraded
Here are five things to know this morning.
-
Jul 218:34
Aurora CEO sees compensation rise to $6.7 million amid share slump, cost cutting
Aurora Cannabis Inc.'s chief executive saw his annual compensation climb about 38 per cent to $6.7 million in the company's latest fiscal year as its stock dramatically fell and it aggressively cut costs.
-
Jul 19
Canadian population growth to drive home prices higher and faster: Report6:34
Canadian population growth to drive home prices higher and faster: Report
The expected rise in Canada’s population is likely to make the country’s limited housing supply worse – and ultimately lead to even higher home prices, a report by Zoocasa forecasted.
-
Jul 218:35
B.C. port union to recommend settlement agreement to its members
The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada says it will hold a meeting Tuesday to recommend the terms of a tentative agreement to its membership.
-
Jul 215:19
'Barbie' movie likely to boost Mattel's revenue until the holiday season: Analyst
The “Barbie” movie is likely to drive profits for Mattel Inc., the owner of the famed doll's brand, up until the holiday season, one analyst said Friday as the anticipated film hit theatres.
-
Jul 21
-
Jul 21
Spotify eyes US$1 increase in monthly price of its ad-free service
Spotify Technology SA is planning a US$1-a-month increase in the price of its premium subscription, the ad-free version of its music and podcast streaming service.
-
Jul 20
Majority of Canadians expect their finances to worsen after latest rate hike: Survey7:45
Majority of Canadians expect their finances to worsen after latest rate hike: Survey
A majority of Canadians are bracing for some degree of financial pain stemming from the Bank of Canada’s latest interest rate hike, according to new survey data from the Angus Reid Institute.
-
Jul 17
What to consider before budgeting with the cash-stuffing method4:29
What to consider before budgeting with the cash-stuffing method
Popularized through TikTok videos, cash stuffing has brought back the old-fashioned envelope system of budgeting: You divide up your cash into different envelopes, each dedicated to a category of spending or saving.
-
6h ago6:44
Oil steadies as Fed rate hike weighed against tighter market
Oil steadied after four weekly gains as traders weighed prospects for another hike from the Federal Reserve against signs of a tighter market.