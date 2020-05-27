(Bloomberg) -- JDE Peet’s, the coffee business being listed in Amsterdam by JAB Holdings NV, and its existing shareholders told investors that orders below 31.50 euros risk missing the initial public offering, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The company will stop taking investor orders Thursday and begin trading Friday, said people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. It earlier planned to price the offering on June 3.

At 31.50 euros, the IPO would raise 2.4 billion euros ($2.6 billion), the largest listing on a European exchange this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The shares were marketed at 30 euros to 32.35 euros apiece, a statement shows.

JDE Peet’s is selling 23.3 million shares, while shareholders Mondelez International Inc. and Acorn Holdings, a company owned by JAB and other investors, will offload as many as 25.8 million shares each.

JDE Peet’s plans to use the proceeds to repay debt and for potential acquisition to challenge rivals such as Nestle SA and Starbucks Corp.

BNP Paribas SA, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the global coordinators for the listing.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.