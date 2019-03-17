(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump fired off three tweets in support of Judge Jeanine Pirro, whose show didn’t appear Saturday night on Fox News, and urged the cable network to “stay strong and fight with vigor” against “the losers.”

Pirro came under broad criticism -- including from the network itself -- for comments she made last week about Rep. Ilhan Omar, the Minnesota congresswoman who is a Muslim and wears a hijab. Pirro asked if the hijab was “antithetical to the United States Constitution.”

On Twitter, Trump urged Fox to “Bring back @JudgeJeanine Pirro. The Radical Left Democrats, working closely with their beloved partner, the Fake News Media, is using every trick in the book SILENCE a majority of our Country.”

“Stay strong & prosper, be weak & die,” the president wrote.

Fox News wouldn’t address why “Justice with Judge Jeanine” wasn’t on the air Saturday night. Social media is buzzing with speculation that she’s been suspended, though likely not fired outright, after several advertisers pulled support for the show.

“We’re not commenting on internal scheduling matters,” the network said in a statement.

