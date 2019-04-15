JEDI Contract Won't Be Awarded Before July 19, U.S. Filing Says

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. government on Monday filed a status report in an Oracle lawsuit challenging the Defense Dept’s winner-take-all cloud computing contract, documents show.

After conferring with Oracle, the government proposes a new timeline to resolve the legal dispute, according to the filing

Oracle will file a supplemental complaint on or before April 26, 2019, the filing says

The parties are available for oral arguments in the case on July 8, 2019

Note: Defense Dept announced last week it narrowed the list of eligible contenders for the $10b cloud contract to Amazon.com and Microsoft

Note: Oracle’s lawsuit alleged the so-called JEDI cloud contract had been marred by conflicts, including by ties between at least two former Defense Dept officials and Amazon

