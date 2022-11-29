(Bloomberg) -- The number of Jedi Knights in the UK has been wiped out from the latest census results.

Hundreds of thousands of people recorded their religious affiliation as a member of the mystical religion from the Star Wars movie series on census forms in 2001 and 2011. That led to “Jedi Knight” being officially recognized with its own category in the data by the Office for National Statistics.

The latest results show that England and Wales’s Jedi order fell from 176,000 a decade ago to below 1,600, leading to “Jedi Knight” being aggregated into a “No religion” category.

“It’s not so much Return of the Jedi, more the demise of the Jedi,” said a spokesperson for the ONS.

The census did uncover two landmarks: The number of citizens in England and Wales who describe themselves as Christian dropped below 50% for the first time and that almost two-thirds of Londoners are now ethnic minorities.

The Jedi Knight religion first appeared in official statistics in 2001 after an email chain campaign which aimed to convince 10,000 people to ally themselves to the Star Wars warrior sect.

The campaign was wildly successful, leading to 390,127 people choosing the way of Luke Skywalker in the 2001 census, including 2.8% of the population of Brighton. The “Jedi Knight” trend caught on around the world, leading to thousands of others doing the same in Australia, Canada, Ireland and elsewhere.

Ahead of the latest survey, Humanist UK, which seeks to act as a representative body for non-religious people in the UK, campaigned against people writing “Jedi” as their religion, saying it could be “counter-productive” to the cause of non-religious people. A page on its website ahead of the 2021 census said, “perhaps it’s time to put a very tired joke to bed?”

The “Heavy metal” religion category which appeared in 2011 also failed to meet the minimum threshold, dropping from 6,242 reports to below 1,600 this time around.

