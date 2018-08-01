Jeep Boss Had Sales Humming Before Taking Over for Marchionne

(Bloomberg) -- A quick scan of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s latest sales results illustrates why Mike Manley just slid into the driver’s seat at the Italian-American carmaker.

Sales of Jeep sport utility vehicles climbed 15 percent last month, paced by soaring demand for Cherokee and Compass models. Before Sergio Marchionne’s failing health spurred Manley’s hasty ascension to succeed him as chief executive officer last month, the Brit was running the division for nine years.

Fiat Chrysler will stand out as one of few major automakers to post positive numbers for July. Toyota Motor Corp., Ford Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co. all reported declines as American consumers continued to shun sedans -- including perennial best-sellers like the Camry and Accord -- in favor of crossovers and big SUVs.

With carmakers dialing back on discounts, analysts were projecting industrywide deliveries slowed to an annualized pace of about 16.7 million cars and light trucks in July. The rate, which is adjusted for seasonal trends, was 16.8 million a year earlier and 17.5 million in June.

Ford’s sales team is even gloomier about how the month panned out. The second-largest U.S. automaker estimated an industry selling pace of 16.3 million vehicles, including medium- and heavy-duty trucks.

