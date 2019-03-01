Jeep Drop Drags Fiat Chrysler to First Sales Decline in a Year

(Bloomberg) -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV posted its first U.S. sales decline in a year, as demand dropped even for the vaunted Jeep sport utility vehicle division.

Deliveries slipped 2.3 percent in February, missing analysts’ average estimate for a 0.3 percent decrease. Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. also trailed projections in a Bloomberg News survey.

