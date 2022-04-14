(Bloomberg) --

It was the end of an era. Jeff Bezos announced he was leaving the chief executive officer role at Amazon.com Inc. and becoming executive chairman. But as one epic business story was ending, another was beginning. His handpicked successor, Andy Jassy, would have to defuse the company’s mounting confrontations with regulators and employees, including a rising labor union at a Staten Island, New York, warehouse.

The seventh and final episode of Foundering: The Amazon Story chronicles what happened when Bezos’s feet left the ground — literally. One of the world’s wealthiest people wanted to spend more time on space travel, philanthropy and a life of peripatetic indulgence with his new partner, Lauren Sanchez.

Over the summer of 2021, Bezos took an historic trip on a suborbital rocket built by his private space company, Blue Origin LLC. The flight turned into a wild media spectacle. But with pressing problems facing his company — and the planet — how serious is Bezos about deploying his vast resources and keen intellect to solving real problems? And 30 years after he started Amazon in a Seattle area garage, what will be the legacy of Bezos and the company he built?

