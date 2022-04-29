Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Apr 29, 2022

    Jeff Bezos loses US$13B in hours as Amazon shares slump

    Cecile Vannucci, Bloomberg News

    First Look With Surveillance: Musk Sells, Amazon Cools

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Jeff Bezos saw US$13 billion of his fortune melt away after Amazon.com Inc.’s results left investors disappointed. 

    Shares of the e-commerce company slumped more than 8 per cent in early New York trading on Friday as it reported a quarterly loss and the slowest sales growth since 2001. If the loss persists, Bezos’s net worth will drop to around US$155 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. At his peak last year, he was worth more than US$210 billion. 

    Bezos, the world’s richest person after Elon Musk, was already the fourth-biggest wealth loser this year, with his fortune dropping by US$23 billion through Thursday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

    Amazon is contending with higher labor costs following a hiring binge during the pandemic and a surge in inflation that may hold back sales. The company posted a net loss of US$3.8 billion in the quarter ended March 31, compared with profit of US$8.1 billion in the same period last year. 