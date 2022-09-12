(Bloomberg) -- Blue Origin LLC aborted a launch of its suborbital New Shepard rocket shortly after takeoff in West Texas, the first major failure for Jeff Bezos’ company since transitioning to routine commercial flights.

No people were onboard for Monday’s flight, which was carrying a host of payloads, though a similar version of the same vehicle is used to regularly send paying customers to the edge of space and back.

Details of the anomaly haven’t been disclosed. Just over a minute after takeoff, the New Shepard rocket appeared to suffer an engine failure and veer off course, prompting the emergency abort system to kick in.

#NewShepard is on the pad going through nominal checkouts in advance of today’s flight to space. The #NS23 launch window opens at 8:30 AM CDT / 13:30 UTC. The live webcast starts T-20 minutes to launch on https://t.co/7Y4TherpLr. pic.twitter.com/mfcctmUvT3

— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) September 12, 2022

Once the failure occurred, the capsule on top of the rocket, used to carry payloads, ignited its thrusters and quickly separated from the rocket. The capsule landed safely under parachutes.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.