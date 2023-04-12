Jeff Bezos Said to Drop Out of Bidding for Washington Commanders

(Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos no longer plans to bid for the NFL’s Washington Commanders, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The founder of Amazon.com Inc. has long been seen as the clear frontrunner to own the franchise since Dan and Tanya Snyder said they were exploring options including a sale following scrutiny over the team’s toxic work environment. Bezos, 59, is the world’s third-richest person, with a $121.7 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

A spokesperson for Bezos declined to comment.

Should Bezos remain out of the running, it creates an opening for other billionaires to win a coveted spot in the NFL’s elite ownership circle.

A group led by Apollo Global Management co-founder Josh Harris bid for the Commanders last month, Bloomberg previously reported. Harris, with an estimated net worth of $7.6 billion, is leading a group of investors including NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson and fellow billionaire Mitchell Rales. Tilman Fertitta, owner of the NBA’s Houston Rockets, is also a potential bidder.

Snyder, 58, is looking for offers near $6 billion, people familiar with the matter have said. That would shatter the NFL record set just last year when Rob Walton, a member of the Walmart Inc. dynasty, bought the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion.

The Washington Post and ESPN were among those to earlier report that Bezos wasn’t looking to enter the bidding.

