(Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos said on Thursday via Twitter that Blue Origin will “respect” a U.S. court’s dismissal of its protest against rival SpaceX’s contract with NASA even though the decision isn’t one the company desired.

Earlier in the day, the U.S. Court of Federal Claims dismissed Blue Origin Federation LLC’s complaint that NASA disregarded safety requirements by selecting SpaceX for a nearly $3 billion contract to develop technology to land people on the moon.

The diplomatic tone of Bezos’s tweet stands in apparent contrast with long-time rival Elon Musk’s reaction to the court ruling. In response to the news that Bezos had lost his case, Musk tweeted a meme of sci-fi comic character Judge Dredd.

Blue Origin Loses Protest of SpaceX’s Lunar Landing Contract (2)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.