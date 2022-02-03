(Bloomberg) -- Jeff Zucker’s resignation from CNN leaves the cable news network without its charismatic leader at one of the most consequential moments in its 41-year history.

Zucker, 56, stepped down as CNN president Wednesday after failing to disclose a consensual relationship with a longtime co-worker. He has led the 24-hour cable news network since 2013.

He leaves with two big events on the horizon: the launch later this year of CNN’s highly-anticipated streaming service, CNN+, and the merger of the network’s parent company with Discovery Inc., expected to close by the end of June.

For now, CNN owner WarnerMedia is filling Zucker’s job with three executive vice presidents: Michael Bass, who oversees programming, Amy Entelis, head of talent, and Ken Jautz, whose domain includes the HLN network and business affairs.

In a note to staff, WarnerMedia Chief Executive Officer Jason Kilar said he has “full confidence” the three executives “will provide the leadership this organization needs during this time of transition.”

But putting a triumvirate atop the network creates the potential for confusion, according to Jon Klein, a former president of CNN’s U.S. network.

“What you’re missing is the orchestra leader,” Klein said. “How does the philharmonic play without a conductor?”

Network Morale

Zucker’s departure will likely hurt morale at CNN because “the team there loved him,” Klein said. He described CNN’s former chief as “a fearsome competitor” who can “light a fire under an organization.”

“He’s a very inspiring leader to work for,” Klein said. “Leaders like that are not easily replaced.”

Zucker leaves less than two months before the expected launch of CNN+, the network’s big bet to reach the growing number of cable-TV cord cutters. In a statement last year, Zucker described CNN+ as “an important step in expanding what news can be.”

“To be leaderless at a time like that is not ideal,” Klein said. “Streaming services are unwieldy beasts and you want a clear vision and a firm hand on the tiller when you introduce a service to the public.”

Zucker played a key role in luring talent to CNN+, like former Fox News host Chris Wallace, though he hasn’t been involved in the project on a day-to-day basis, according to a person familiar with the matter.

CNN+ is led by Andrew Morse, the network’s chief digital officer, while former New York Times executive Alex MacCallum is general manager. CNN plans to hire hundreds of employees to work on the service.

The void that Zucker leaves likely won’t last long. Current WarnerMedia owner AT&T Inc. is getting out of the entertainment business, and has agreed to combine the operation with Discovery in a deal the parties value at $130 billion, marking one of the biggest media marriages ever.

WarnerMedia is expected to close its combination with Discovery in the second quarter. After that, Discovery CEO David Zaslav will decide who permanently fills Zucker’s shoes.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.