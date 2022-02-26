(Bloomberg) -- Chris Licht, a longtime television executive, will become president of CNN Worldwide, replacing Jeff Zucker after his resignation earlier this month, a person familiar told Bloomberg.

Licht is currently the executive producer of CBS’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” He also helped create “Morning Joe” on MSNBC.

Zucker, 56, stepped down after failing to disclose a consensual relationship with a longtime co-worker. He had led the 24-hour cable news network since 2013, and his departure came at a critical time for the company. CNN’s highly-anticipated streaming service CNN+ is set to launch later this year, and CNN owner WarnerMedia’s merger with Discovery Inc. is expected to close by the end of June. The deal will mark one of the biggest media marriages ever.

The CNN executive with whom Zucker had a consensual relationship, Allison Gollust, resigned last week following the conclusion of an investigation of issues surrounding former CNN host Chris Cuomo and his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

