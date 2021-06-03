(Bloomberg) -- Jefferies told clients Wednesday its prime brokerage arm will no longer allow the execution of short sells in GameStop Corp., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and MicroVision Inc., according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News.

“Until further notice, Jefferies Prime Brokerage will no longer offer custody on naked options in GME, AMC and MVIS,” the memo noted. The firm will no longer allow the execution of short sells of those securities, the memo continued, noting that other stocks may be added to that list.

A Jefferies spokesman declined to comment. Street Insider reported the news earlier, citing an unidentified trader.

The news comes a day after the latest meme stock, AMC, closed at a record high of $62.55 after a 95% gain. The stock was down 5% Thursday at 1:37 p.m. New York time.

