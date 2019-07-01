Jefferies Boosts Its Staff by 10% Even as Some Rivals Pare Back

(Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is on a hiring spree.

The company’s investment bank has added 350 people this year, a 10% increase to its headcount at the end of 2018, according to a quarterly newsletter to clients and employees. Jefferies said it has added to its research department even as competitors pare back, and is building out its operations in Europe and Asia.

“We are committed to constantly invest throughout the Jefferies platform so we can best support our clients in an ever-changing world,” Chief Executive Officer Rich Handler and President Brian Friedman said in the newsletter.

Jefferies, a trading firm that’s been building up its investment-banking operations, is on track to have almost $2 billion in revenue from that business this year, it said in the newsletter. That would be up from $1.91 billion last year.

