(Bloomberg) -- At Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a small group of traders and analysts run by a former Navy SEAL is having an outsized impact in the crowded and contentious world of distressed debt.

Distressed investing has always been an intensely competitive environment, with firms picking over the remains of companies in serious financial trouble. That’s even more true today as fierce investor appetite for higher-yielding assets has made it harder to find opportunities.

Unlike larger banks and investment firms that pursue bigger trades on behalf of clients, the Jefferies team looks for relatively small investments, sometimes in obscure corners of the market, often using the firm’s own capital. It’s a different approach that has helped Jefferies climb into the top five of a widely followed client ranking. It’s also been cited in company filings as a source of strength for the firm, which reported revenue gains in capital markets and investment banking activity on Wednesday.

“We do not want to be the conventional army,” said Joe Femenia, the firm’s global head of distressed and special situations, who spent most of his twenties on the US Navy’s elite Sea, Air and Land, or SEAL, team. “We want to be a special operations team: Smaller, smart and nimble, but equally impactful.”

The current $200 billion pile of distressed debt in the Americas has shrunk from about $295 billion a year ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Meanwhile, the investor base has expanded to include well-heeled private credit funds, which are deploying billions of dollars to support troubled companies.

Femenia’s team of 17, including eight analysts and three traders, isn’t in that kind of position. Instead, they take small stakes in companies with capital structures between $500 million and $4 billion, investing enough to be influential but not a majority holder in most cases. And they don’t look only at bonds and loans — they are just as interested in tax-receivable agreements, insurance claims or litigation rights, which can be more difficult to value and structure. Striking a delicate balance, they seek opportunities both for clients and the firm itself.

“Our culture is to explore and quickly figure out what is real and worth pursuing,” said Eric Geller, the team’s head of research.

Femenia, 47, joined Jefferies in 2016 after nearly a decade at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., following tours of duty as a SEAL in Afghanistan and Iraq. It was a tumultuous time for both firms, with Jefferies having just lost $90 million trading bonds of distressed energy borrowers.

The business has improved under Femenia’s leadership. Jefferies ranked fifth in market penetration for US distressed assets last year, up from ninth in 2017, according to Coalition Greenwich Voice of Client 2023 US Fixed Income Study. Although Jefferies doesn’t break out results from the distressed business, the firm cited the division as a bright spot last year, helping to offset declines elsewhere.

Jefferies typically buys a piece of a loan, bond or other instrument just before or as the underlying company restructures its balance sheet. The firm was involved in over 30 restructuring situations in 2023, most of them out of court and out of the public eye.

Cineworld Scraps

One example was Jefferies’ investment in Cineworld Group Plc, the world’s second-largest movie theater chain, which filed for bankruptcy in 2022. Jefferies had bought a small position in Cineworld’s term loan for 20 cents on the dollar, betting it would recover more than that. The calculus proved wrong: a group of majority lenders proposed a deal that would give them 25 cents on the dollar while smaller lenders like Jefferies would get just 3 cents.

Femenia and Geller tried sundry ways to avoid a loss and join the majority group, even organizing a lunch with Jefferies Chief Executive Richard Handler and one of the members, but the charm offensive didn’t work. They then joined a splinter group and convinced the bankruptcy judge they could come up with a better plan. The ultimate settlement gave Jefferies a 17-cent-per-dollar recovery, along with other fees.

“There aren’t many others who can put their balance sheet at risk and raise capital quickly for a competitive deal. It’s very rare,” said Andrew Glenn, managing partner at law firm Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes, who represented Jefferies and the other smaller lenders.

Unusual Position

Jefferies’ approach of both sourcing trades for clients and putting its own money to work was common on Wall Street before the global financial crisis, but these days the firm practically stands alone.

Financial regulations imposed on large banks after the crisis, including the Volcker rule, which limits proprietary trading, and capital rules that make it expensive to hold risky securities, mean that other Wall Street players are not operating in the same way. Since Jefferies does not have a traditional banking license, it is not subject to the same rules.

There are, however, potential conflicts of interest, or at least the appearance of such conflicts. Jefferies “always puts our clients first” and only invests alongside them when it is “appropriate and disclosed,” Handler said in a statement.

In an interview at Jefferies’ midtown Manhattan office, Femenia said his team is busier than ever. He predicted more activity ahead, despite the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold rates steady for now.

He and Geller pointed to several high-profile assets that Jefferies pursued even before rates started to rise, including Neiman Marcus and Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Femenia himself was thrust into the spotlight during the Neiman Marcus restructuring, when he raised alarm bells over a client’s attempt to disrupt a bidding process. Ultimately, the money manager ended up in jail and his firm shut down.

Femenia has a quote from the SEALs he uses to encourage his staff as they wade through shallow distressed waters looking for promising trades.

“Your ability to succeed and survive depends on focusing on your next mission, not pounding your chest on your last mission,” he said. “We’re only as good as our next trade, not our last trade.”

