(Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is exploring options for more office space in Manhattan as its headquarters lease is set to expire near the end of the decade.

The New York-based bank is seeking roughly 600,000 square feet (55,740 square meters) of space, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified citing confidential information.

A space that large would be bigger than the roughly 460,000 square feet Jefferies has at its current spot at 520 Madison Ave., a 43-story building owned by Tishman Speyer. The bank, which hired brokerage Cushman & Wakefield for its search, could also decide to stay put at the Madison Avenue tower, one of the people said.

A Jefferies spokesperson declined to comment. A representative for Cushman & Wakefield didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

With large lease expirations on the horizon, a handful of big finance firms are looking to potentially upgrade to newer spaces in areas such as Midtown Manhattan or Hudson Yards. While New York’s office vacancies have hit record heights, tenants who still want space are seeking the highest-quality offices in newer developments.

Other banks are on the hunt as well. The US unit of Tokyo-based Nomura Holdings Inc. is also looking for new offices, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

Jefferies’ businesses include investment banking, capital markets and asset management. The firm, led by Chief Executive Officer Richard Handler and President Brian Friedman, employed 5,401 people globally at the end of February, according to filings.

The firm is experiencing the same challenges as the rest of Wall Street, with a slump in dealmaking pressuring profits. Investment-banking revenue dropped about 42% to $568 million in the period ended Feb. 28, Jefferies said last month. Gains in fixed-income trading helped offset some of the decline.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.