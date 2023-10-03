(Bloomberg) -- Chad Parker, a managing director and global co-head of transportation at Barclays Plc, is leaving the bank for Jefferies Financial Group Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

Parker will join Jefferies as its global head of transportation, based in New York, reporting to Pete Bowden, the company’s global head of industrial, energy and infrastructure banking, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

Parker and a representatives for Jefferies and Barclays declined to comment.

Parker is the latest in a series of US-based bankers to depart Barclays for Jefferies this year. John Miller, who was global chairman of investment banking, left Barclays in May, along with managing directors Kurt Kohlmeyer and Richard Siegel, Bloomberg News reported.

Parker joined Barclays in 2015, having previously worked at Morgan Stanley in New York and Hong Kong, as well as at Accenture, according to his LinkedIn profile.

