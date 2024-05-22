(Bloomberg) -- Alex De Souza is joining Jefferies Financial Group Inc. as co-head of UK and Ireland investment banking, according to people familiar with the matter.

De Souza will specialize in UK industrials and business services and joins from Citigroup Inc., where he was head of industrials UK and Ireland — banking, capital markets and advisory, said the people, asking not to be identified as the matter is private.

A spokesperson for Jefferies declined to comment.

De Souza worked at Citigroup for more than seven years, and before that had stints at the investment bank of Barclays Plc and at Deutsche Bank AG, according to his LinkedIn page.

It follows some other prominent hires by Jefferies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In March, Vincent Thiebaud joined the bank from Bank of America Corp. to head Swiss investment banking, Bloomberg reported. At the same time, Philippe Drouin was hired as head of consumer food and beverage in EMEA, joining from UBS Group AG.

