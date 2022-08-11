(Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has hired David Biller from Citigroup Inc., bringing the veteran banker back to Asia from Europe to help boost its practice in the region, according to people familiar with the matter.

Biller is joining Jefferies as head of Southeast Asia and head of Asia industrials investment banking, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. He will be based in Singapore and plans to start on his new role later this year, the people said.

He has been with Citi for more than 18 years and was most recently the co-head of industrial banking for EMEA, Asia and Japan, according to his LinkedIn profile. He relocated to London from Singapore last year.

Representatives for Citi and Jefferies declined to comment, while Biller couldn’t be reached for comment.

Jefferies has been expanding in Asia, where it has hired about six managing directors in recent months. Those include former Citigroup veteran Christopher Laskowski as head of Asia investment banking as well as Citi’s head of Hong Kong investment banking, Aaron Chandrasakaran, along with Philip Li, a director. It also hired former Credit Suisse Group AG banker Michael Tan as head of financial institutions group, and Ellis Chu as head of mergers and acquisitions in Asia.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.