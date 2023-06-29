(Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is hiring a top financial sponsors banker from Credit Suisse Group AG, marking the latest high-profile departure from the Swiss bank, people with knowledge of the matter said.

London-based Erkin Yildiz, who has been helping run the coverage of large private equity firms for more than a decade at Credit Suisse, recently resigned to join the US bank, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Representatives for Jefferies and Credit Suisse declined to comment.

His move is the latest loss for Credit Suisse following its rescue sale to local rival UBS Group AG in March.

New York-based Jefferies has been poaching several top bankers from Credit Suisse and Barclays Plc in recent months, taking advantage of increased turnover at its European rivals.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.