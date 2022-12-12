(Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has hired Andrea Donzelli, Credit Suisse Group AG’s Italy chief executive officer, according to people familiar with the matter.

Donzelli, who was also Credit Suisse's co-head of investment banking and capital markets in the country, will join Jefferies in the first quarter of 2023 as vice chairman and country head of Italy, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. He will work closely with Mauro Premazzi, the firm’s head of investment banking in Italy, the people said.

Before working at Credit Suisse, Donzelli was a veteran of various roles at Lehman Brothers.

Jefferies has hired senior investment bankers from a range of competitors this year including UK investment banking Vice Chairman Philip Yates from Perella Weinberg Partners and Chris Roop, co-head of Americas mergers and acquisitions, who joined from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Separately, Credit Suisse named Paolo Celesia and Michele Pangrazzi as co-heads of Italy investment banking and capital markets, according to people familiar with the matter.

Celesia, who was head of southern European equity capital markets at the bank, and Michele, co-head of M&A industrials EMEA, will take on their new roles with immediate effect, the people said. Celesia will continue to oversee ECM activity in Italy and select transactions in southern Europe, and Michele will continue working with select industrial clients outside Italy, the people said.

Both are veterans of the Swiss lender. Before joining Credit Suisse in 2007, Celesia was head of ECM for UniCredit SpA, while Michele joined in 2003.

Representatives for Jefferies and Credit Suisse declined to comment.

