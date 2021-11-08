(Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has hired a managing director from rival Credit Suisse Group AG as it continues to build out its financial institutions business, according to people familiar with the matter.

Samir Dhanani has joined Jefferies in London as head of financial institutions group solutions and debt capital markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Jefferies has been recruiting globally in an effort to win more business advising financial institutions. The U.S. bank has turned to Credit Suisse for a number of these hires, including Armando Rubio-Alvarez, Alejandro Przygoda, Carlos Marque, Fitzgerald Woolcott and Henry Kong.

Representatives for Credit Suisse and Jefferies declined to comment.

Financial firms have been an active part of record dealmaking this year. The value of transactions targeting the sector stands at just shy of $1 trillion, up 57% on the same period in 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Jefferies ranks 11th as an adviser on deals in the sector this year, the data show. Credit Suisse ranks seventh.

