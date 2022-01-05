(Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has hired City of London veteran Philip Yates to strengthen its U.K. investment banking business.

Yates joins as a vice chairman, the U.S. bank said in an emailed statement Wednesday. In a career spanning more than 30 years, he’s held senior investment banking roles at SG Warburg, Merrill Lynch and Perella Weinberg Partners.

Jefferies advised on some of the most high-profile U.K. deals in last year’s mergers and acquisitions boom, including the takeovers of grocer Wm Morrison Supermarkets Ltd., private jet base operator Signature Aviation Ltd. and power generator supplier Aggreko Plc.

The bank has also appointed Thomas Blackmore as head of its financial institutions group’s debt capital markets business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to the statement. He joins from Credit Suisse Group AG.

