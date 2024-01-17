(Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has hired Deutsche Bank AG’s James Liddy as head of gaming, leisure and lodging investment banking for Europe, Middle East and Africa, according to people familiar with the matter.

Liddy will be based in London and report to Rishi Bhuchar, global co-head of real estate, gaming and lodging investment banking at Jefferies, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

He joins from Deutsche Bank, where he had a similar role overseeing the sectors in EMEA. Before moving to Deutsche Bank in 2022, he spent more than a decade at Moelis & Co. He earlier worked in corporate finance and valuations at PricewaterhouseCoopers in London and Sydney.

A representative for Jefferies declined to comment. Financial News reported the move earlier Wednesday, citing an unidentified person.

Jefferies has been focused on hiring senior bankers and expanding across the globe as it seeks new opportunities amid the deal slowdown. In the past three years, the firm has added 182 investment banking managing directors through external hiring or internal promotion, bringing the total to 344 managing directors as of Dec. 1.

