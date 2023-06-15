(Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has hired health-care banker Stas Byhovsky from JPMorgan Chase & Co., according to people familiar with the matter.

Byhovsky, based in New York, will lead coverage of health-care technology companies in the investment banking group at Jefferies, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. He previously co-led coverage of North America health-care services companies at JPMorgan. He’ll start at Jefferies in September, one of the people said.

Representatives for Jefferies and JPMorgan declined to comment.

Jefferies has been hiring aggressively from banks across Wall Street as it looks to expand its mergers and acquisitions and capital-markets businesses. In a coup last year, it hired Chris Roop, JPMorgan’s co-head of North America M&A and a prolific health-care dealmaker, to co-lead its America’s M&A investment banking group.

Byhovsky worked at JPMorgan for nearly 20 years, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority records show. He worked on deals including health-care software company Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s sale to Nordic Capital and Insight Partners in 2021.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.