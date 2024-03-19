(Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. hired Vincent Thiebaud as head of Swiss investment banking and Philippe Drouin as head of consumer food and beverage in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to people familiar with the matter.

Thiebaud is joining from Bank of America Corp. and will report to Sven Baumann, head of investment banking for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Thiebaud previously worked at Rothschild & Co., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Credit Suisse Group AG.

Drouin joined Jefferies from UBS Group AG, where he was chairman of the global consumer and retail group, according to a post on his LinkedIn profile. He will report to Dominic Lester, EMEA head of investment banking, and Jim Walsh, global head of consumer and retail investment banking, the people said. Drouin worked at Merrill Lynch before joining UBS in 2014.

A Jefferies representative declined to comment.

