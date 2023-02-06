(Bloomberg) -- Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.’s mergers and acquisitions and corporate advisory arm hired lodging and leisure banker Jeffrey Altman from Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Altman, who is based in New York, has been appointed a senior managing director on JLL Capital Markets’ US M&A team, led by Steve Hentschel, global co-chairman of real estate investment banking. Altman will focus on providing transactional and strategic advice to public and private property companies, particularly in the hospitality sector.

“We are excited to bring Jeff on board and see tremendous opportunity in the space given the elevated need for complex and creative real estate advisory solutions for many of our clients in this current economic cycle,” Hentschel said in an emailed statement.

Altman joined Jefferies in 2019 after stints at Houlihan Lokey Inc. and Lazard Ltd. He has worked on mergers, acquisitions, dispositions, restructurings, recapitalizations and other transactions.

JLL Capital Markets last year hired Credit Suisse Group AG’s global chairman of real estate, Wenceslao Bunge, as global co-chairman of real estate investment banking. The firm also named Credit Suisse real estate veteran Jaime Riera as head of M&A and corporate advisory in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. JLL Capital Markets now has about 40 bankers globally.

“Jeff’s hire continues the great momentum we have in M&A,” Hentschel said.

In 2022, JLL Capital Markets advised on transactions including the $1.2 billion sale of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. and its assets and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc.’s roughly $5.8 billion acquisition of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.