Her prowess has made the New York-based bank the fourth biggest player in the industry where states and cities raise money for major infrastructure projects. As other banks struggled to boost market share amid high interest rates, her team nabbed the largest muni deal of 2023 by eluding political firestorms surrounding Wall Street’s policies on guns and fossil fuels that stymied rivals.

Today, Arnone is the only woman to lead a major public finance department, one she’s built by attracting nearly three dozen bankers in the past three years. She has a reputation of being a no-nonsense banker, whose attention to detail and specialization in complex bond structures has landed Jefferies win after win.

The bank climbed five spots up the muni underwriter rankings from a year ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. When Arnone joined Jefferies in 2015 it was outside of the top 20.

“I would attribute the growth in our rankings and our trajectory to the basics of blocking and tackling,” Arnone said in an interview. She’s a Giants fan with a dog named after football legends Wellington Mara and Eli Manning — a rescue named Wellington Eli. “We lead with idea generation. We know our clients, understand their challenges. We are focused on identifying opportunities for them and frankly executing with precision.”

Jefferies has benefited from an industry contraction. Just last week, behemoth Citigroup Inc. said it was shutting down its muni business. Ahead of Citi’s wind-down, a team of health-care bankers decamped to Jefferies. They weren’t Jefferies’ only notable hires this year. Morgan Stanley’s former public finance head and three-decade veteran Brian Wynne, who is married to Arnone but does not report to her, also joined.

Whether Jefferies can maintain its momentum is unclear. Firms can have banner years followed by slow ones, depending on the timing and size of deals. JPMorgan Chase, for example, was the biggest laggard this year after seeing the most growth among muni underwriters in 2022.

But Arnone has proved to be nimble and creative. Last year, her team kicked off a surge of transactions that allowed governments to refinance their debt despite higher borrowing costs. In 2017, Jefferies was the lead banker on a transaction that allowed junk-rated Chicago to sell AAA-debt backed by sales-tax money it received from Illinois — a novel bond structure at the time that was criticized as financial engineering but saved Chicago money.

Hungry Over Harvard

A Staten Island-native who attended St. John’s University in Queens, Arnone started her career in 1985 at Bear Stearns, where she rose up in the ranks before moving on to Lehman Brothers, then Barclays. She thought she would go to law school, but kept deferring it, noting that she was drawn to the arcane nature of the municipal-bond market.

At Bear Stearns, Arnone told colleagues that she’d rather hire someone who’s hungry rather than from Harvard University.

“She probably doesn’t realize the impact she’s had on a lot of people’s lives,” said Rachel Betton, a managing director at JPMorgan Asset Management. Betton said Arnone jump started her own finance career by hiring her as an intern at Bear Stearns.

While Betton praises Arnone for having one of the most diverse teams at Bear Stearns, Arnone said she focuses on hiring hard-working bankers, regardless of their gender.

“They’re just talented,” Arnone said. “That was always something that, you know, would frankly anger me when people would say, oh, well, she’s a really good female banker. I want to be viewed by my clients as a really good banker, period.”

Arnone, 60, laments the lack of progress that the public finance industry has made in diversification. Women make up less than a fourth of senior leadership roles in financial services firms, a 2021 Deloitte study found.

‘Gone Backwards’

“Today in the top 10, I’m the only sole head of public finance, which is pretty pathetic,” she said. “We’ve gone backwards. I think it’s easy for women to get into the business. But for some reason they’re not staying and getting promoted to that next level.”

Robin Wiessmann, a founder of Artemis Capital, a women-owned investment banking firm on Wall Street, said the lack of high-level female executives in the muni industry has been a challenge for decades.

“I don’t think it makes people comfortable for women to be completely assertive,” she said. Wiessmann said she thinks that can contribute to women feeling burned out and leaving such leadership roles. Wiessmann said she thinks Arnone’s tenacious nature was key to helping her rise in the ranks despite these hurdles.

“Kym has been indefatigable about staying with it,” said Wiessmann.

At Lehman, Arnone’s team submitted a proposal for a deal while the bank was on the verge of collapsing. They simply submitted the proposal under “the firm” and they won the deal.

Dave Erdman, managing director at Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors, remembers working on a deal with Arnone when he was a finance official for Wisconsin in the early 2000s. There was a mistake in a bond document that Arnone spotted, and she tracked his home phone number down and had her team contact him to make sure he corrected it before it hit the printers, he recalled with a laugh.

Master of Securitization

Arnone is known as the key architect of the tobacco-bond market, which currently stands at $85 billion. One rival banker — with a mix of frustration and admiration — said Arnone has a unique ability to convince governments that she’s the only person who can properly structure a tobacco bond.

When Arnone was a banker at Bear Stearns in 1999, she worked on the first tobacco bond ever issued by New York City. The financing structure was created through an agreement that paid states billions of dollars to settle lawsuits they filed over the hazards of smoking.

“I just found it fascinating because it was a brand new agreement at the time,” Arnone said. “And we had to essentially create the credit from scratch.”

She lives for complicated transactions, said Melissa Pangburn, who oversees debt sales for New York, adding that “​​Kym has come in and presented ideas that have saved the state lots of money.”

The bank has scored major deals like a $3.5 billion debt sale that helped Texas utilities cover their costs from the 2021 winter storm. Jefferies’ market share grew by nearly 3 percentage points from last year — more than any other underwriter tracked by Bloomberg.

“Thanks to Kym and her team, municipal finance is now a core franchise for Jefferies,” said CEO Richard Handler, who called Arnone a “force of nature.”

