(Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. may not seem the obvious choice to handle what is poised to be the biggest municipal-bond deal ever in Texas.

It’s not one of the largest Wall Street banks, nor is it a top-five player in the nationwide muni market. What’s more, the nearly $13 million fee that Jefferies proposed for handling the $3.4 billion deal wasn’t even the lowest. Several larger banks, including Morgan Stanley and UBS Group AG, asked for a smaller payment.

But Jefferies’ ultimately successful pitch to win the deal -- which also touted its deep expertise in complicated bond structures -- contained a point that many other large, national banks couldn’t put in their proposals: It has never run afoul of new state GOP-backed laws seeking to punish Wall Street for limiting its work with the fossil fuels and firearms industries.

“We were not forced to resign from any transactions in the State nor were we identified in the press or mentioned in the State Legislative Hearings,” said the Jefferies proposal, obtained through a public-records request.

Since the new laws took effect Sept. 1, Jefferies has won more business in Texas, one of the nation’s three biggest public-finance markets. It has gained more market share than any other bank relative to a year ago, becoming the No. 2 muni underwriter in the state, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Jefferies was tapped to lead the deal in May. Another element that worked in its favor is more wonky: The bank has become a go-to financier for securitized bond sales. The firm said in its proposal that it’s structured and led 97% of the bond deals since 2017 that are backed by payments from states’ 1998 settlement with big tobacco companies, which the bank said is the largest part of the muni securitization market.

The Texas sale will raise money to bail out natural gas utilities stung by financial losses from the deadly storm that struck the state in February 2021. The Texas Natural Gas Securitization Finance Corporation was facing a deadline to sell the bonds this month, but last week received an extension of an undetermined length.

Jefferies stressed that it wasn’t competing on price alone with its proposed fee, which is split among syndicate members.

“Although we may not be the lowest bidder, we are by far the most qualified and will deliver the greatest total value,” the Jefferies proposal says.

A spokesperson for Jefferies declined to comment.

Roiled Market

Bank of America Corp., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., some of the nation’s largest muni underwriters, haven’t underwritten a sale for the state or its municipalities since the gun law took effect.

Others, like Wells Fargo & Co., have pulled back from working as senior manager on deals as the state comptroller’s office completes a probe into which companies it deems to be boycotting the fossil fuels industry. Jefferies isn’t on the list of more than 150 firms that received letters from the Texas comptroller asking for more information on their policies related to that business.

Jefferies’ April response to the issuer’s request for proposals noted that the bank has consistently complied with the state laws. Banks including Morgan Stanley and Stifel Financial Corp. also noted compliance. The agency received responses from roughly 40 firms.

Even rival Morgan Stanley signaled that it considered Jefferies a worthy senior manager, the public records show. The Texas Natural Gas Securitization Finance Corporation asked bankers which firm they would pick if they didn’t win the deal.

“Typically, we would consider some of the firms currently dealing with SB 13/19 issues as strong candidates to run a transaction like this because of their experience, distribution capabilities, and balance sheets,” Morgan Stanley’s proposal said. “However, because of those issues, we would observe that if Morgan Stanley were not chosen, Jefferies could be a good choice.”

A spokesperson for Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Morgan Stanley and Hilltop Securities were tapped as co-managers. Other banks including Barclays Plc, Raymond James, Piper Sandler Cos., UBS, Citigroup Inc. and Siebert Williams Shank & Co. will be on the underwriting team.

Track Record

Jefferies’ public-finance team is helmed by Kym Arnone. She’s led 67 muni securitization deals totaling over $70 billion since 1999, more than any other banker, according to the bank’s pitch.

Many banks cited a track record with securitizations. Morgan Stanley noted its “extensive experience” with utility securitizations, for example, while UBS pitched its “distinctive combination of industry securitization experience” and presence locally.

Jefferies underwrote a $908 million corporate-bond sale in February by Rayburn Country Electric Cooperative Inc. to cover losses from the 2021 Texas storm. It was the first debt sale to cover losses from the 2021 freeze and the first of its kind for an electric co-op in the U.S.

Once the new bonds price, the deal will boost Jefferies’ standing in Texas even further, and could give it a chance at the top underwriting rank in the Lone Star State.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.