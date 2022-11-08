(Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is expanding its restructuring practice into Europe by hiring two of the region’s most senior bankers in the space, according to people familiar with the matter.

The New York-based investment bank has recruited Glen Cronin from Rothschild & Co. and David Burlison from Lazard Ltd. as co-heads for restructuring in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Cronin was co-head of restructuring for the EMEA region at Rothschild, while Burlison had the same role at Lazard. The two are to help establish a restructuring business in the region for Jefferies, which has a restructuring business in the US but not in Europe, the people said.

Jefferies is building up its restructuring business in the EMEA region as companies are expected to face rising interest rates and economic slowdowns. Cronin and Burlison, who will be based in London, will look to build out a team and hire more people in the region, the people said.

Representatives for Jefferies and Lazard declined to comment. A spokesperson for Rothschild didn’t have an immediate comment.

Jefferies has hired at least eight senior bankers from as many competitors this year. They include UK investment banking Vice Chairman Philip Yates from Perella Weinberg Partners and Chris Roop, co-head of Americas M&A, who joined from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

