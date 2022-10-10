(Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has named Pete Bowden as its global head of industrial, energy and infrastructure banking, according to an email reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Bowden has been an energy banker at Jefferies since 2012 and global head of energy since 2018, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Chris Kanoff, a Jefferies parter and co-head of investment banking, also said in the email Monday that Dai Clement and Paul Wheeler will become European co-heads of industrial, energy and infrastructure, while Peter Scheman will be a global co-head of infrastructure.

A representative for Jefferies didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jefferies’s energy unit -- among the New York-based investment bank’s most important advisory franchises -- had been best known for its shale M&A work, including innovative land deals for Chesapeake Energy Corp., and jumbo mergers such as XTO Energy Inc.’s sale to Exxon Mobil Corp.

Pipelines have been one of Bowden’s specialties. He has been doing deals in the sector since 1998, when he started out as a lawyer structuring master limited partnerships, or MLPs.

