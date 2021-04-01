Apr 1, 2021
Jefferies Says It Stands Against Attempts at Voter Suppression
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. said it’s opposed to attempts to hinder access to the polls, while also favoring transparent elections.
“Jefferies stands against voter suppression and for election transparency and integrity,” the company said in a joint statement Thursday from Chief Executive Officer Richard Handler and President Brian Friedman. “These two thoughts are fundamental to our democracy and are not in conflict with each other.”
