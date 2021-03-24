(Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. said it had a record first fiscal quarter, with revenue from its equities business and investment bank both reaching new highs. The shares jumped in extended trading.

Capital-markets revenue rose 81% from a year earlier to $894 million in the period ended Feb. 28, the New York-based firm said Wednesday in a statement. Equities generated $531 million in revenue and the fixed-income business brought in $363 million, a 46% jump from the prior year.

Jefferies is a bellwether for trading results across the industry, as it tends to report earnings before its large investment-banking peers. The numbers show that volatile markets have helped the firm capitalize on market swings.

The firm run by Chief Executive Officer Richard Handler was also able to gain from higher equity and debt underwriting fees. Total investment banking revenue jumped past $1 billion in the period, compared with less than $600 million a year ago. Advisory fees posted a slight decline.

“Our investment-banking backlog remains robust and diverse as our investment in this core business continues and our reach expands,” Handler and President Brian Friedman said in the statement.

Net revenue reached a record $2.1 billion, 82% higher than a year earlier.

Jefferies rose as much as 6% in late trading and was up 4.8% to $34.09 at 5:26 p.m. in New York. That built on a 32% advance this year.

