(Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is poised to hire Credit Suisse Group AG’s co-head of Asia Pacific equity capital markets syndicate Felicity Chan, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Singapore-based banker is set to join the US firm, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information isn’t public. A veteran of the Swiss lender since 2004, she was named to her latest position at Credit Suisse last year, and had previously served in roles including head of equity syndicate for Southeast Asia.

Representatives for Credit Suisse and Jefferies declined to comment, while Chan didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Jefferies also plans to hire Credit Suisse’s Southeast Asia investment banking capital markets head Rehan Anwer, Bloomberg News reported. The move comes after UBS Group AG acquired its smaller local rival, a rescue orchestrated with the backing of the Swiss government. The completion of the deal was announced Monday. UBS Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti said that about 10% of Credit Suisse employees have left the bank in the past few months.

The US firm is expanding in Asia and in the past 12 months added senior bankers from firms including Citigroup Inc. and Credit Suisse. These include David Biller, a former Citigroup banker, who the US firm relocated to Asia from Europe.

