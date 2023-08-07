(Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. tapped twenty bankers from the Credit Suisse Private Fund Group as it seeks to bolster its own advisory business.

Of the twenty additions, about eight were hired to be managing directors including Dan Claster, based in new York, and Andrew Wilbur, based in London, according to people familiar with the matter. The pair will lead a newly-formed private fund group that focuses on primary fundraising, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter.

Jefferies also hired Mark Cashel, based in San Francisco, and Tim Kane, based in Chicago.

A representative for Jefferies and UBS, which took over Credit Suisse, declined to comment.

The additions from Credit Suisse’s private fund group will join the larger private capital advisory unit at Jefferies later this year, the people said. That group is led by Matthew Wesley who joined Jefferies two years ago from Guggenheim Securities. The division works with private equity sponsors and institutional investors including public and private pension funds.

UBS has been working to absorb Credit Suisse after taking over the stricken lender amid a crisis of confidence — and has embarked on a revamp of leadership.

Read More: UBS Revamps Leadership Team at Global Banking Division

Other senior hires include:

Jennifer Lu, based in New York

Howard Searing, based in New York

Thomas Swain, based in Hong Kong

Will Hayles, based in London

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.