(Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. hired Morgan Stanley’s global head of gaming and lodging investment banking, Michael Bluhm, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Bluhm, who’s based in Los Angeles, will join Jefferies as global head of real estate, gaming and lodging after a period of gardening leave, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Bluhm rejoined Morgan Stanley in 2020 after a stint as chief financial officer of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. At the Wall Street firm, he advised on transactions including Vici Properties Inc.’s acquisition of MGM Growth Properties LLC and the purchase of Watermark Lodging Trust Inc. by private real estate funds managed by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Representatives for Jefferies and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

