(Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc., which earlier this month asked staffers to work from home amid a rise in Covid cases among its workforce, is aiming to have employees back at work in mid-January.

“At this point, we are tentatively shooting for January 17 as the day when we might resume working from the office,” Chief Executive Officer Rich Handler and President Brian Friedman wrote in a note to employees that was posted Saturday on Instagram. “All of our decisions will be based on what we see, learn and anticipate to the best of our abilities.”

Jefferies is asking employees who are eligible for booster shots to have them no later than Jan. 31 to gain access to its offices, according to the memo.

The bank was one of the first on Wall Street to send workers home this month and was also early to require vaccines for staffers who wished to return to the office.

Jefferies said last year that Peg Broadbent, the longtime chief financial officer of its main subsidiary, died from complications tied to coronavirus, marking one of the first deaths among senior Wall Street executives from the pandemic.

