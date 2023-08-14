(Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will donate money generated by its global trading business to support people impacted by the deadly wildfires in Maui, Hawaii.

The investment bank will donate 100% of net global trading commissions made on Wednesday, Aug. 16 from trading in equities and fixed income, it said Monday in a statement. The bank will also donate $1 million directly and give its 5,300 employees the opportunity to make personal donations.

“We are devastated by what we have seen from the wildfires in Maui, and our hearts go out to the people who have experienced unimaginable loss in the last few days,” Chief Executive Officer Richard Handler and President Brian Friedman said in the statement.

Jefferies has provided donations in the past to charities that provide humanitarian relief in times of need. Last year the bank was one of the first in the US to directly support Ukraine with funds from its own business.

Read More: Jefferies Donates $12.4 Million From Trading for Ukraine Relief

“Charities working on the front lines to provide aid and deliver services for those that have been displaced need all of our support,” Handler and Friedman said. “We encourage our employees and clients around the world to join our collective efforts.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.