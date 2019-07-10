(Bloomberg) -- A woman who claims Jeffrey Epstein raped her when she was a 15-year-old high school student is seeking to have the financier questioned under oath to get additional information before filing a lawsuit.

Jennifer Araoz filed a petition in New York state court Wednesday in which she seeks not only to question Epstein, but to find out the identity of a young woman she said helped lure her into his clutches.

pic.twitter.com/YMxVodc5TZ

— TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 10, 2019

Araoz, who spoke out for the first time on Wednesday in an NBC interview, claims in the petition that Epstein “committed repeated sexual assault and battery” against her in 2001 and 2002, when she was 14 and 15.

Epstein, 66, was charged Monday with operating a sex-trafficking ring in New York and Florida from 2002 to 2005.

To contact the reporter on this story: Patricia Hurtado in Federal Court in Manhattan at pathurtado@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Joe Schneider, Steve Stroth

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.