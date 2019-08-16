(Bloomberg) -- Jeffrey Epstein died of suicide by hanging in his cell, New York City’s chief medical examiner has concluded, according to a person familiar with her report, a finding that casts aside conspiracy theories that he was murdered to silence him.

The medical examiner, Barbara Sampson, autopsied Epstein’s body on Sunday, the day after he was found dead in a federal prison in Manhattan, but held off on issuing a report, pending additional information.

Epstein, a fund manager with hundreds of millions of dollars in assets, was arrested in July, charged with sex trafficking in minors and denied bail as a flight risk and a threat to the community.

He had previously been found in his cell with injuries to his neck and placed on suicide watch but then removed from it. At the time of his death, he was alone in his cell, spurring the conspiracy theories. The Justice Department has ordered an investigation into his death, suspended two of the guards and transferred the warden.

Epstein was accused of molesting teenage girls from 2002 to 2005. He pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking in minors and conspiracy and said he had fully complied with the law for more than 14 years. He had pleaded guilty in 2008 to Florida state charges of soliciting prostitution from a minor, in a controversial non-prosecution agreement with U.S. prosecutors.

Sampson didn’t respond immediately to calls for comment to her press office.

The New York Times reported on the findings earlier.

