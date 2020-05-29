(Bloomberg) -- The estate of Jeffrey Epstein has reached an agreement with the U.S. Virgin Islands that allows for the release of some funds for his alleged victims, the territory’s attorney general said.

Attorney General Denise George had previously filed a motion with probate court in the Virgin Islands raising concerns about the proposed process, which she said didn’t comply with the laws and public policy of the territory or fully protect the rights of Epstein’s accusers.

Epstein killed himself in August in a jail cell in Manhattan about five weeks after he was arrested on federal charges of trafficking girls for sex. After his death, the executors of his estate proposed using his wealth to create a fund to confidentially compensate his accusers as an alternative to lawsuits.

The plan hit an obstacle when George sued the estate in a local court in January. She sought civil penalties, damages, forfeiture of Epstein’s private islands in the U.S. territory, where he took many of the girls, and restitution for local women he also allegedly abused. The action effectively froze the estate’s assets and has delayed the compensation program.

