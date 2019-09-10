(Bloomberg) -- Jeffrey Epstein was the elephant in the room heading into L Brands Inc.’s investor meeting, and Chief Executive Officer Les Wexner made the controversy his very first talking point.

“Being taken advantage of by someone who was so sick, so cunning, so depraved, is something that I’m embarrassed I was even close to. But that is in the past,” Wexner, 82, said in his opening remarks at the annual event in Columbus, Ohio.

Wexner employed Epstein as a personal money manager for years, building a relationship close enough for Epstein to buy his Manhattan mansion before severing ties more than a decade ago. In August, Wexner wrote to members of the Wexner Foundation that Epstein had “misappropriated vast sums of money” from him and his family, and an internal investigation into Epstein’s involvement at L Brands remains ongoing.

Although Wexner never mentioned Epstein by name during his Tuesday morning comments to investors, he referenced a personal financial adviser as a “distraction” that “happened a long time ago.” Epstein, who even had the CEO’s power of attorney at one time, was found dead in his jail cell in August after being arrested on federal charges for sex trafficking of minors.

“Everyone has to feel enormous regret from the advantage that was taken of so many young women,” Wexner said. “That’s just unexplainable, abhorrent behavior and clearly something we all would condemn.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Jordyn Holman in New York at jholman19@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anne Riley Moffat at ariley17@bloomberg.net, Lisa Wolfson, Jonathan Roeder

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.