Jeffrey Epstein Is Worth More Than $500 Million, U.S. Says

(Bloomberg) -- Fund manager Jeffrey Epstein, who was arrested last week on sex trafficking charges, is worth more than $500 million, federal prosecutors said in a court filing, citing records obtained from a financial institution.

“The defendant is extravagantly wealthy,” prosecutors said, seeking to hold Epstein in jail. They didn’t name the financial institution.

To contact the reporter on this story: Bob Van Voris in federal court in Manhattan at rvanvoris@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.