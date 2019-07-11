(Bloomberg) -- Jeffrey Epstein moved $46 million of assets to a foundation affiliated with the family of Les Wexner in 2008, months after he was indicted on charges of soliciting prostitution.

The YLK Charitable Fund was created toward the end of 2007, listing an Ohio address for Wexner’s property firm, the New Albany Co. The only officers listed were Wexner’s wife Abigail and a longtime employee of the property company.

A spokeswoman for Wexner’s L Brands Inc., the parent company of Victoria’s Secret, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Wexner has said he severed ties with Epstein more than a decade ago.

In January 2008, the foundation received more than $46 million, mostly in Apple Inc. shares, from entities associated with Epstein -- the only contributions it reported that year, disclosures show. The assets came from Epstein’s Financial Trust Co. and a foundation associated with the financier. CNBC reported the transactions earlier Thursday.

At the end of 2010, after Epstein served 13 months in a Florida jail, YLK was liquidated and $33 million of assets were transferred to the Wexner Family Charitable Fund, according to a YLK filing.

