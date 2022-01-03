(Bloomberg) -- Jeffrey Epstein agreed in 2009 to pay $500,000 to a woman who’s currently suing Prince Andrew for assaulting her when she was a teenager, according to a previously confidential settlement unsealed on Monday.

The agreement was made public as part of Virginia Giuffre’s suit against Andrew, whom she claims was one of several powerful men to whom Epstein “lent” her for sexual abuse. Andrew claims the deal, which contains a litigation release covering Epstein and other potential defendants, bars her suit.

Giuffre sued Epstein in federal court in Florida in 2009 and reached the confidential pact with him that year.

