(Bloomberg) -- Federal prosecutors suggested the trial of accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein begin next June, while the defense proposed September, saying it must review a million pages of documents.

The U.S. estimated a trial length of four to six weeks. The requests were made at a status conference in the case Wednesday.

The judge hasn’t set a date yet.

